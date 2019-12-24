By Robert Coster
Female superstar Claressa Shields has said she thinks she could beat up Keith Thurman and would give Gennady Golovkin a run for his money. While no one expects those fights to happen, a battle of the sexes in the ring has literally happened. Twice.
The first time was the highly publicized October 1999 man vs. woman boxing match between female boxer Margaret MacGregor and male boxer Loi Chow in Seattle’s Mercer Arena that drew worldwide media attention.
It happened again four years later, October 11, 2003, on the tiny island nation of Curacao.
WIBA jr welterweight champion Ana Pascal of Panama tells the story. “My original opponent didn’t show up and Jose Espanol was in the crowd. The promoter asked him if he would fight me. He said ‘OK, why not?’ As for the fight, I really think I won it.”
After six rounds, Espanol (9-6, 8 KOs) of Venezuela was declared the winner on points but the Curacao Boxing Commission then changed the verdict to a no contest. Unfortunately, there are no videos of that historic encounter.
Pascal went on to win five more fights before facing Anne Sophie Mathis of France for the WBC, WBA IBF world titles. “I caught a cold when I went to France. I lost the fight on a TKO because I couldn’t breathe,” she said. After that bout, Pascal retired with an 11-1, 5 KO mark and nowadays trains both males and females in her native Panama.
As for Espanol, he had one more fight and won. He says that he was happy to prove that night that he was “the real man in ring.”
Clarissa Shields needs a CT Scan of her head to make sure her brain is intact. Maybe Shields ought to fight one of her camp members for assaulting an old man in her last possible matchup. In the art of legal jurisdiction, a legal contract separating one’s self from the governing bodies of boxing could actually allow this fight to occur. However, Shields needs to take note that her life is on the line with the possibility of severe head trauma. Folks, sit thru a few collegiate anatomy classes and tell me if their is a difference between man and woman. Yep, last I checked. Testosterone is far more powerful than estrogen.
Shields knows that no elite male boxer would want to really hit her. If they would ever hit her with full power, they would be accused of beating up and permanently injuring a woman. That’s why she is calling them out – its just a ploy to get attention and to possibly make more cash than she could by fighting any female.
If Shields, however, seriously thinks that she can challenge a Thurman or GGG, she is beyond delusional.
and its not ever april fools day.
Nice joke, Claressa. Maybe you could try Jerry Springer show if they bring it back and showcase your talent on there.