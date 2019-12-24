By Robert Coster

Female superstar Claressa Shields has said she thinks she could beat up Keith Thurman and would give Gennady Golovkin a run for his money. While no one expects those fights to happen, a battle of the sexes in the ring has literally happened. Twice.

The first time was the highly publicized October 1999 man vs. woman boxing match between female boxer Margaret MacGregor and male boxer Loi Chow in Seattle’s Mercer Arena that drew worldwide media attention.

It happened again four years later, October 11, 2003, on the tiny island nation of Curacao.

WIBA jr welterweight champion Ana Pascal of Panama tells the story. “My original opponent didn’t show up and Jose Espanol was in the crowd. The promoter asked him if he would fight me. He said ‘OK, why not?’ As for the fight, I really think I won it.”

After six rounds, Espanol (9-6, 8 KOs) of Venezuela was declared the winner on points but the Curacao Boxing Commission then changed the verdict to a no contest. Unfortunately, there are no videos of that historic encounter.

Pascal went on to win five more fights before facing Anne Sophie Mathis of France for the WBC, WBA IBF world titles. “I caught a cold when I went to France. I lost the fight on a TKO because I couldn’t breathe,” she said. After that bout, Pascal retired with an 11-1, 5 KO mark and nowadays trains both males and females in her native Panama.

As for Espanol, he had one more fight and won. He says that he was happy to prove that night that he was “the real man in ring.”