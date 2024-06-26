Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has given up the IBF portion of his world championship.

In a social media message, Usyk sent a message to Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, who will be fighting for the vacant IBF belt in the fall. “Anthony and Daniel, listen. I know a world title is important to you. The IBF belt is my present for you for September 21.”

As a result, when Usyk returns December 21 for his rematch against Tyson Fury, it will be without the undisputed title on the line.