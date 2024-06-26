Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has given up the IBF portion of his world championship.
In a social media message, Usyk sent a message to Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, who will be fighting for the vacant IBF belt in the fall. “Anthony and Daniel, listen. I know a world title is important to you. The IBF belt is my present for you for September 21.”
As a result, when Usyk returns December 21 for his rematch against Tyson Fury, it will be without the undisputed title on the line.
Usyk is a generous man if you ask me.
He is already undisputed. The result of that fight changes nothing. He already beat both those guys. The belts mean nothing. His is the champ regardless.
Agree with you 100%, Kp. Usyk is the undisputed heavyweight champ, with or without that IBF belt. He already beat both Joshua and Dubois, and beat them convincingly. They can duke it out for Usyk’s leftovers and both Usyk and Fury can save themselves several hundreds of thousands of dollars in bs sanctioning fees when they fight again in December. Merry Christmas, gentlemen.
Classy move by Usyk. He beat both AJ and Dubois and now he’s giving them a shot at a vacant title. Usyk has a great chance at beating Tyson Fury again in the rematch, but even if he doesn’t and Tyson Fury wins, you know there will most likely be a rubber match in 2025.
Who cares about these meaningless alphabet belts anymore anyway?