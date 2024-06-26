Official IBF Statement:

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024 IBF President Daryl Peoples received notification that Oleksandr Usyk was relinquishing his IBF world heavyweight title. Usyk conveyed his gratitude to the IBF, especially for having the opportunity to become the undisputed champion in two weight divisions. The IBF was honored to have Oleksandr Usyk as its champion and wishes him continued success.

Daniel Dubois, former IBF interim world heavyweight champion, was sent notice on June 26 that he is recognized as the organization’s world heavyweight champion effective immediately. The IBF has received the request for Dubois’ first defense of the heavyweight title to be against Anthony Joshua.