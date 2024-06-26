Riydah Season London was officially launched at a press conference at London ahead of the massive night of boxing at the ic onic Wembley Stadium on September 21. HE Turki bin Abdulmohsen Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), confirmed the full card headlined by the bout between IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois and two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The headline attraction is one of six all-British fights. Among the matchups…

Two-time world featherweight champion Josh Warrington returns to world title action by going up against the current super featherweight world champion Anthony Cacace.

Hamzah Sheeraz, who recently secured a knockout victory against Austin Williams, will take on European middleweight champion Tyler Denny.

Former British Olympian Josh Kelly will face former WBO super welterweight champion Liam Smith.

Undefeated 2016 Olympic bronze medallist and British light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi will go into battle for the WBO interim title against Willy Hutchinson.

WBA Intercontinental champion Mark Chamberlain goes against undefeated fellow British lightweight Josh Padley.