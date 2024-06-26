June 26, 2024
Lex Rocha returns July 19

Fan-favorite welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (24-2, 16 KOs) will face the undefeated Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (27-0, 20 KOs) in a 12-rounder that will headline a special edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN July 19. The event will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Alexis Rocha: “I’m thankful to Golden Boy, DAZN and my entire team for the chance to headline another card. I’ve already proven that I was able to come back after a loss. My losses don’t define me. What defines me is the way I respond to the losses. This next fight is another test in me realizing my ultimate dream of becoming world champion. I’m focused on more knockouts for the fans.”

Santiago Dominguez: “Alexis Rocha is a great fighter – I have followed his career and he is well respected. On the fight night though, Alexis Rocha will find a fighter that is coming to win. It will be a great fight, our styles will really collide. This fight will end in a knockout.”

