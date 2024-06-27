By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

It’s a shocker that in just 1:25 of the first round they hit the canvas each other and the regional belt eventually moved to the new champion on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Elongated southpaw Japanese 6’3” Tyson Koki (17-5-3, 14 KOs), 167.75, captured the WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight belt as he was badly dropped to the deck at first, barely raised himself with rubbery legs and more badly flattened defending titlist Deok-No Yun (8-2, 6 KOs), 167.25, from Korea, en route to a TKO victory at 1:25 of the opening session at the Korakuen Hall.

Yun, a sturdy six-footer, realized it’s a matter of time since he really hurt Tyson with a solid right counter. Upon the resumption of the fight Yun furiously attacked the fading Japanese with a flurry of punches that unfortunately had him wide open for Tyson’s avenging shot to the face. Down he went flat with his legs grotesquely paralyzed such as Ingemar Johansson decked by Floyd Patterson in their grudge fight at the Polo Grounds NY in 1960.

The ref Surat Soikrachang, Thailand, declared a well-received halt. They will square off each other again in Korea in November. This reporter may write ten thousand words a minute like Norman Mailer, but this report may be enough for this 85-second regional title go.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

