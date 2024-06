Weights from Fantasy Springs Resort Darius Fulghum 167.8 vs. Vaughn Alexander 171.4

Eric Priest 161.8 vs. Janer Gonzalez 158.4

Tristan Kalkreuth 199.8 vs. Anthony Hollaway 190.8

Grant Flores 153.8 vs. Josias Gonzalez 150.4

Leonardo Sanchez 131.4 vs. Jenel Lausa 135

Cayden Griffiths 140 vs. Juan Romero 139.4

Brandon Sanchez 124.4 vs. MJ Bo 125.6 Venue: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

