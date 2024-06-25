Undefeated Darius “DFG” Fulghum (11-0, 10 KOs) of Katy, Texas will face a newly installed opponent, Vaughn “The Animal” Alexander (18-11-1, 11 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri. Alexander was last seen going the distance against 2023 fight of the year winner Sergiy Derevyanchenko on the Haney vs. Garcia undercard. Fulghum and Alexander will measure up in a 10-round super middleweight clash. The event will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the first fight begins at 5:00 p.m. PT and the worldwide DAZN broadcast begins at 6:00 p.m. PT.
