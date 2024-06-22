Unbeaten WBO featherweight champion Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) successfully made the first defense of his world title with a brutal beatdown of Sergio Chirino (22-2, 13 KOs) on Friday night inside BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. 6’1 Espinoza, the tallest featherweight champion in history, dropped Chirino with a left uppercut in round one. Espinoza busted up and floored Chirino again in round three with a body shot. The bout was finally stopped after a third knockdown in round four. Time was 2:45.

Unbeaten junior lightweight Andres “Savage” Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) scored a controversial ten round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Abraham “El Super” Nova (23-3, 16 KOs). Nova pressed the action and did more, but the judges preferred the work of Cortes 97-93, 97-93, 96-94.

In a battle between undefeated middleweights, 2020 Olympian Troy “The Transformer” Isley (13-0, 5 KOs) outworked Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (10-1-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant NABO title. Scores were 97-91, 97-91, 96-92. Both fighters were deducted a point for low blows. Isley and Martinez split four fights as amateurs before Isley broke the tie in the paid ranks.

Unbeaten bantamweight Floyd “Cash Flow” Diaz (12-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Francisco Pedroza (18-12-2, 10 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-73 3x

Other Results:

DJ Zamora W8 Jose Antonio Meza (super featherweight)

Steven Navarro W6 Juan Pablo Meza (super flyweight)

Bryan Polaco TKO3 Richard Acevedo (middleweight)