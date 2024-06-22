Unbeaten WBO featherweight champion Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) successfully made the first defense of his world title with a brutal beatdown of Sergio Chirino (22-2, 13 KOs) on Friday night inside BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. 6’1 Espinoza, the tallest featherweight champion in history, dropped Chirino with a left uppercut in round one. Espinoza busted up and floored Chirino again in round three with a body shot. The bout was finally stopped after a third knockdown in round four. Time was 2:45.
Unbeaten junior lightweight Andres “Savage” Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) scored a controversial ten round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Abraham “El Super” Nova (23-3, 16 KOs). Nova pressed the action and did more, but the judges preferred the work of Cortes 97-93, 97-93, 96-94.
In a battle between undefeated middleweights, 2020 Olympian Troy “The Transformer” Isley (13-0, 5 KOs) outworked Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (10-1-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant NABO title. Scores were 97-91, 97-91, 96-92. Both fighters were deducted a point for low blows. Isley and Martinez split four fights as amateurs before Isley broke the tie in the paid ranks.
Unbeaten bantamweight Floyd “Cash Flow” Diaz (12-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Francisco Pedroza (18-12-2, 10 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-73 3x
Other Results:
DJ Zamora W8 Jose Antonio Meza (super featherweight)
Steven Navarro W6 Juan Pablo Meza (super flyweight)
Bryan Polaco TKO3 Richard Acevedo (middleweight)
The rob to nova the fight if you to Las Vegas to fight local guy be sure you need ko.
Nova 6-4 or 7-3.
Espinoza wins rematch w Ramirez. Shu Shu fight???
A blindman could see, NOVA WON THAT FIGHT!