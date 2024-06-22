June 21, 2024
Boxing Results

Estrada stops Mendoza on Espiño promotion return

Img 20240621 Wa0057

By Héctor Villarreal

Former two-time minimumweight world title challenger, Panamanian Leroy “Sensational” Estrada (18-4, 8 KOs) scored an impressive technical knockout over previously undefeated Colombian Rubén Mendoza (10-1-1, 9 KOs) at 2:19 in round two to claim the WBA Fedecaribe championship, now fighting in the superfly division.

Estrada dropped Mendoza with a powerful left hook to the chin. After the 8-second count the local placed the Colombian against the ropes, hitting him with strong combinations, forcing referee Guillermo Perez to stop the fight, the main event of the “Alma de Guerreros” card, presented by Sparta Promotions and Rogelio Espiño (Promociones y Eventos del Istmo), who came back to action after 52 months retirement.

Also, Colombian bantamweight Hernan Alarcon (8-0, 7 KOs) remains unbeaten and captured the WBA Fedecentro belt by the way of KO over local Felix Montenegro (12-10-1, 8 KOs) at 1:49 in the tenth and final round, in front of 1,200 fans in the Combat Center, Panama City.

Img 20240621 Wa0054

