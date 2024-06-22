By Jeff Zimmerman

WBC lightweight champ Shakur Stevenson talked about his upcoming fight versus Artem Harutyunyan on Sat, July 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and live on ESPN. Shakur also shared his thoughts on the Garcia-Haney ruling by the NYSAC, a potential Super Fight with Tank and how a Loma-Tank fight would playout, plus his marketability and free agency after this upcoming fight and much more on the Fightnews.com® exclusive interview.