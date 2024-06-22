By Jeff Zimmerman
WBC lightweight champ Shakur Stevenson talked about his upcoming fight versus Artem Harutyunyan on Sat, July 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and live on ESPN. Shakur also shared his thoughts on the Garcia-Haney ruling by the NYSAC, a potential Super Fight with Tank and how a Loma-Tank fight would playout, plus his marketability and free agency after this upcoming fight and much more on the Fightnews.com® exclusive interview.
This fight is an old fashioned confidence builder fight after a psychologically debilitating performance against De Los Santos. Why is a De Los Santos rematch not on July 6 ? Hence, confidence building is in session. Otherwise, who can tell me why De Los Santos is not across the ring on July 6. Please bring tangible evidence that De Los Santos refused July 6. I haven’t heard this interview because I’m tired of hearing Shakur talk —without — mentioning De Los Santos. A De Los Santos rematch would give Shakur increases internally and flourish his intangibles. His team is plateaued and or Stevenson declined a rematch privately. Thus his hardly ever or never mentions De Los Santos.
I don’t necessarily disagree that the fight was close enough to justify a rematch, but is any fan clamoring for that? The fight was worse than awful. The stinker of all stinkers. Unfortunately, that seems par for the course for all Stevenson fights. He’s so defensive and yet judges love him. It’s fine, he’s definitely a super talented fighter. In fact, he’s a great fighter. But Gawd is he hard to watch…. His fights are just unwatchable.
The point is Stevenson can make the fight and tell the public why. The verdict is still out on Shakur. Lost all credibility with that De Los Santos performance and to act as though that fight never happened.
Coach, if you were Stevenson wouldn’t you want to pretend like that fight didn’t happen too. I’ve seen him fight when he needs to, but lately very boring.
The gallant pugilist constantly seek solutions from other fighters and or hire additional teachers. Archie Moore repeatedly didn’t shy away from his nemesis Ezzard Charles. Before that Joe Louis from Max Schmeling. Even more recently
Mustafa Hamsho amazingly reemerged to face Marv. It all depends on the caliber that no one sees but eventually can be seen. As in this case, I would advise Stevenson to find solutions to conquer De Los Santos or face the music like said gladiatorial predecessors. Even James Toney rematched the cagey Montell Griffin.
Stevenson isn’t fighting a slouch. The guy he is fighting really did beat Frank Martin
Shakur can say boxing fans are biased until the cows come home, but the reason people clamor for Tank over him is because Tank takes care of business in the ring. People like knockouts, and that’s what Tank delivers…exciting knockouts. Shakur, on the other hand, performs in a way that cures insomnia with his safety-first approach. He doesn’t create any buzz with his performances and that’s the difference. Until he creates that buzz in the ring and starts winning impressively, Shakur is going to have a tough time getting fans into him the way fans are into Tank. Sorry, dude, but that’s just the way it is. And please, Shakur, stop comparing yourself to Sugar Ray Leonard. You’re good but SRL was great.
Not long ago he announced his retirement,,,,,seems to be a ploy to get attention these days