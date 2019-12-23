The January 11 showdown between Marco “Kapt’n” Huck (41-5, 28 KOs) and Joe “Juggernaut” Joyce (10-0, 9 KOs) for the European heavyweight title at the TUI Arena in Hannover, Germany, is off after Huck was injured while training last Saturday. “During sparring, I unfortunately cracked my right metacarpal,” said Huck. “If you do contact sports, unfortunately something like that can happen.” The Huck team will try to reschedule the bout on a later date.