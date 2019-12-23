December 23, 2019
Boxing News

Marco Huck vs. Joe Joyce is off

The January 11 showdown between Marco “Kapt’n” Huck (41-5, 28 KOs) and Joe “Juggernaut” Joyce (10-0, 9 KOs) for the European heavyweight title at the TUI Arena in Hannover, Germany, is off after Huck was injured while training last Saturday. “During sparring, I unfortunately cracked my right metacarpal,” said Huck. “If you do contact sports, unfortunately something like that can happen.” The Huck team will try to reschedule the bout on a later date.

YouTube stars clash in Andrade-Keeler co-feature
Jeyvier Cintron headed to Japan

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
    • >