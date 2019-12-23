The January 11 showdown between Marco “Kapt’n” Huck (41-5, 28 KOs) and Joe “Juggernaut” Joyce (10-0, 9 KOs) for the European heavyweight title at the TUI Arena in Hannover, Germany, is off after Huck was injured while training last Saturday. “During sparring, I unfortunately cracked my right metacarpal,” said Huck. “If you do contact sports, unfortunately something like that can happen.” The Huck team will try to reschedule the bout on a later date.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Bad news. Huck is a tough fighter with lots of guts. He could have made the night a hell for Joyce.