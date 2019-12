By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Busy-punching Miyo Yoshida (14-1, no KO), 114.75, barely kept her WBO female 115-pound belt by winning a unanimous but unimpressive decision (97-92, 99-91, 98-90) over Chinese challenger Li-Ping Shi (5-3, 2 KOs), 112.35, over ten on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. They kept holding and clinching all the way in the first half, and Yoshida was more aggressive, if not effective, in the second half.