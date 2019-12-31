December 31, 2019
Boxing Results

Tanaka flattens Wulan, keeps WBO 112lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Unbeaten three-division champ Kosei Tanaka (15-0, 9 KOs), 112, impressively retained his WBO flyweight belt when he beautifully flattened China’s Wulan Tuolehazi (13-4-1, 6 KOs), 112, with a single uppercut at 2:29 of the third round on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.  Tanaka, making his third defense in his third reign as a 112-pounder, maintained the pressure from the outset and kept jabbing against the cautious Chinese challenger.  Being in command in the first two rounds with his aggressiveness, Tanaka, in round three, turned loose and connected with a lethal uppercut, which had Wulan flattened on the deck.  Jose Rivera, Puerto Rico, tolled the fatal ten over the fallen loser.

Yoshida defeats Shi, keeps WBO female 115lb belt

