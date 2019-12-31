By Joe Koizumi

Filipino underdog Jhunriel Ramonal (17-8-6, 10 KOs), 121.5, surprisingly acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific 122-pound belt as he landed a vicious right cross over prohibitive favorite and Japanese national champ Yusaku Kuga (14-4-1, 13 KOs), 122, and had him counted out at 1:24 into the opening session of a scheduled twelve on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

Having upset then world-rated Shingo Wake here this October, Ramonal was given an opportunity to fight Kuga for the vacant belt, but none had expected his victory over the Japanese knockout artist. But it was Jhunriel that registered a spectacular KO victory beneath the world title tripleheader before the stunned crowd at the Ota-city General Gymnasium.