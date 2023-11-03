Yoka-Merhy clash set for Dec 9 Two heavyweights in need of a win will collide on December 9 at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France. 2016 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka (11-2, 9 KOs), coming off consecutive losses to Martin Bakole and Carlos Takam, takes on former WBA cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (31-2, 26 KOs), who is coming off a decision loss to Kevin Lerena in May. ESPN+ Weights from Lake Tahoe Makabu, Mikaelian make weight Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

