Two heavyweights in need of a win will collide on December 9 at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France. 2016 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka (11-2, 9 KOs), coming off consecutive losses to Martin Bakole and Carlos Takam, takes on former WBA cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (31-2, 26 KOs), who is coming off a decision loss to Kevin Lerena in May.
Some fighters are just better suited to amateur fights, rules, and Yoka is one of them.
If Yoka does lose this fight, I wonder if he calls it a career or chooses to keep on as like a gatekeeper.