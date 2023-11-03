ESPN+ Weights from Lake Tahoe Efe Ajagba 237.6 vs. Joe Goodall 233.5

(WBC silver heavyweight title)



Raymond Muratalla 134 vs. Diego Torres Nunez 134.8

(NABF & WBO Global lightweight titles)



Christian Avalos 134.5 vs. Estevan Partida 134.6

Henry Lebron 129.1 vs. William Foster III 129.4

Omar Rosario 140 vs. Angel Rebollar 137.8

Lindolfo Delgado 140.1 vs. Luis Hernandez 140.3

Brandon Moore 234.7 vs. Robert Simms 238.5

Antonio Mireles 268.7 vs. Skylar Lacy 252.7

Charlie Sheehy 134.9 vs. Jesus Vasquez Jr. 134.2

Gabriel Garcia 127.8 vs. Joshua Montoya 127.6

Javier Martinez 161.8 vs. Isaiah Wise 160.8 Venue: Tahoe Blue Event Center, Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Promoter: Top Rank

