A federal judge in San Juan, Puerto Rico, sentenced former lightweight contender and 2012 Olympian Felix Verdejo to consecutive life terms for the kidnapping and murder of his pregnant girlfriend in 2021. Verdejo, 30, will serve his time in a federal prison.
Guy should’ve just paid the child support.
I think his problems extend way beyond that “solution”. Seems he would have killed someone sooner or later.
RiP to his mistress and unborn child
Possible CTE in Verdejo? Unfortunate all the way around.