A federal judge in San Juan, Puerto Rico, sentenced former lightweight contender and 2012 Olympian Felix Verdejo to consecutive life terms for the kidnapping and murder of his pregnant girlfriend in 2021. Verdejo, 30, will serve his time in a federal prison.

