Weights from Costa Rica Yokasta Valle 104.5 vs. Anabel Ortiz 105

(IBF & WBO female minimumweight title) Santiago Dominguez 146.7 vs. Nolberto Casco 148

Jose Alvarado 130.5 vs. Moises Garcia 131

Julio Miranda 114 vs. Dennis Espinoza 115.5

Maricela Cornejo 146.9 vs. Cynthia Lozano 144.9

Joshua Jimenez 128 vs. Nicasio Campos 128.9

Antonio Flores 126 vs. Manuel Gonzalez 126

Merari Vivar 117.3 vs. Grisolda Fabiola Tumax 118

Yamil Luna 130 vs. Ivan Ubeda 129 Venue: Polideportivo de Cartago in Costa Rica

Promoter: Golden Boy

Venue: Polideportivo de Cartago in Costa Rica

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN

