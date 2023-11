Weights from Long Beach Louie Lopez 147 vs Salvador Briceno 147

Eros Correa 120.8 vs Robin Ellis 116.2

Alejandro Luis Silva 157.3 vs Janer Gonzalez 160.5

Nelson Oliva 159.9 vs Dario Guerrero-Meneses 159

Abel Mejia 137.6 vs Leslie Summers 138.3

Christopher Gonzalez 146.3 vs Jose Mejia 145

Anthony Saldivar 155 vs Manuel Moreira 154.5 Venue: Infinite Reality Studios, Long Beach, California

Promoter: CBN Promotions

WBA orders Kholmatov-Ford world title fight Weights from Costa Rica

