November 4, 2023
Boxing News

WBA orders Kholmatov-Ford world title fight

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered a fight for the vacant WBA featherweight title between Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford. Former champion Leigh Wood vacated the belt after his October 7 fight to move up a division, so the WBA called Kholmatov, ranked number one, and Raymond Ford, ranked number two in the division, to fight.

The camps will have 30 days to reach an agreement. If an agreement is not reached within the given period of time or if either party refuses to do so, the WBA may call the fight to auction with a 50% purse split for each contender.

