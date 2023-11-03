November 3, 2023
Boxing News

Makabu, Mikaelian make weight

Ilunga Makabu 197.8 vs. Noel Mikaelian 196.6
(WBC cruiserweight title)

Photo: David Martin Warr

Jonathan Guidry 273 vs. Jesus Escalera 254

Photo: David Martin Warr

Trevor Bryan 264 vs. Cassius Chaney 257

Photo: David Martin Warr

Alexander Castro 159 vs. Hector Bobadilla 152
Isiah Hart 161 vs. Cory Caad 165
Isaiah Efrain Riquelmy 140.8 vs. Rondale Hubbert 142.8

Venue: Casino Miami Jai Alai
Promoter: Don King Productions
TV: PPV

Photo: David Martin Warr
Photo: David Martin Warr
Photo: David Martin Warr
Photo: David Martin Warr
Photo: David Martin Warr
  • Makabu is (ok, was) such a good fighter, had speed, power, good style, but nearly always lost concentration or looked like he ran out of ideas in a fight and never became really good because of that (much like Joseph Parker became). Watch his earlier fights, had so much more than later.

