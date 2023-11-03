Makabu, Mikaelian make weight Ilunga Makabu 197.8 vs. Noel Mikaelian 196.6

(WBC cruiserweight title) Jonathan Guidry 273 vs. Jesus Escalera 254 Trevor Bryan 264 vs. Cassius Chaney 257 Alexander Castro 159 vs. Hector Bobadilla 152

Isiah Hart 161 vs. Cory Caad 165

Isaiah Efrain Riquelmy 140.8 vs. Rondale Hubbert 142.8 Venue: Casino Miami Jai Alai

Promoter: Don King Productions

TV: PPV Yoka-Merhy clash set for Dec 9 Davies-Barroso collide December 2 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

