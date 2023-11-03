Ilunga Makabu 197.8 vs. Noel Mikaelian 196.6
(WBC cruiserweight title)
Jonathan Guidry 273 vs. Jesus Escalera 254
Trevor Bryan 264 vs. Cassius Chaney 257
Alexander Castro 159 vs. Hector Bobadilla 152
Isiah Hart 161 vs. Cory Caad 165
Isaiah Efrain Riquelmy 140.8 vs. Rondale Hubbert 142.8
Venue: Casino Miami Jai Alai
Promoter: Don King Productions
TV: PPV
Guidry up 20lbs from his last fight.
Makabu is (ok, was) such a good fighter, had speed, power, good style, but nearly always lost concentration or looked like he ran out of ideas in a fight and never became really good because of that (much like Joseph Parker became). Watch his earlier fights, had so much more than later.