Super lightweight Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) of London will make his U.S. debut against Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) as chief-support for Garcia vs. Duarte taking place on December 2 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The bout will be a twelve-rounder for the WBA interim super lightweight title.

Ohara Davies: “Absolutely over the moon to get this fight confirmed, it’s gonna be a tough fight because Barroso should be the real WBA world champion already as he was smoking Rolly Romero…on December 2 I’m coming to knock Ismael Barroso out and become interim world champion.”

Ismael Barroso: “I’m very excited to have another opportunity to show that I’m at the world championship level,” said Ismael Barroso. “I proved it in my last fight, and this time I’m going to make sure there’s no doubt whatsoever…when fight night comes, I’ll be ready to have my hand raised and leave the ring with the title.”

The WBA recently designated 140lb champ Rolly Romero as champion in recess.