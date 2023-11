Cordina, Vazquez, Nontshinga, Dominguez make weight Joe Cordina 129.9 vs. Edward Vazquez 128.8

(IBF super featherweight title)



Sivenathi Nontshinga 107.7 vs. Adrian Curiel Dominguez 107.9

(IBF light flyweight title)



Souleymane Cissokho 146.6 vs. Isaias Lucero 147

Julissa Alejandra Guzman 121.5 vs. Ramla Ali 121.8 Venue: Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Davies-Barroso collide December 2 Weights from El Paso Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.