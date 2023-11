Weights from El Paso Jorge Tovar 164 vs. Marcelo Fabian Bzowski 162.5

Amy Salinas 110 vs. Ashley Sciscente 111.5

Stephanie Han 134 vs. Simone Da Silva 137

Brittany Sims 119 vs. Noemi Bosques 117

Victor Aranda 153.5 vs. Brendon Giaude 154

Josh Hatch 154 vs. Shadi Shawareb 153 Venue: El Paso County Coliseum, El Paso, Texas

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com (Unified World Flyweight champion Marlen Esparza Part of broadcast team)

Ajagba-Goodall Final Press Conference

