After the first “summer open-air” SES boxing event, which was successful in all respects under the conditions of the coronavirus, a follow-up event will take place on Saturday, August 22 on Elbau Park’s floating stage in Magdeburg, Germany.

Billed as “The Comeback of the Undefeated World Champion,” former IBF cruiserweight champion Yoan Pablo Hernandez will make his heavyweight debut after nearly a six-year “ring break.” Further fights will be announced shortly.