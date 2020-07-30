Top welterweight Jamal “Shango” James will square off against former title challenger Thomas Dulorme in a 12-round battle for the WBA interim welterweight title, headlining the return of FOX PBC Fight Night on FOX August 8 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

FOX PBC Fight Night begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features Cuban sensation David Morrell Jr. stepping up in just his third professional fight to face unbeaten Lennox Allen in a 12-round WBA super middleweight interim title match in the co-main event.

Undefeated super lightweight prospect Omar Juárez will battle Willie Shaw in a special attraction on the broadcast. All programming can be live-streamed in English and Spanish on the new FOX Sports app. FOX Deportes offers delayed coverage of all FOX and FS1 programming beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Following the FOX PBC Fight Night broadcast will be a full slate of bouts on FS1 as welterweight Mykal Fox (22-1, 5 KOs) takes on Lucas Santamaría (10-1-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round fight, sensational 18-year-old prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) battles Chris Rollins (3-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight bout, and in an eight-round clash of unbeaten heavyweight prospects, Luis Peña (6-0, 6 KOs) faces Michael Coffie (9-0, 6 KOs) to kick off the action. The FS1 broadcast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT after the FOX PBC Fight Night broadcast.

Plus! Key FOX PBC Fight Night and FS1, FOX Deportes and PPV event dates for the remainder of the year will be unveiled live during the primetime broadcast, which will feature interviews with some of the PBC stars who will appear on those shows.

“FOX Sports is thrilled to welcome PBC back into the ring August 8 with a fantastic matchup,” said Bill Wanger, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming and Scheduling, FOX Sports. “This outing is the first in a long line of great fight nights coming for the remainder of the year on FOX, FS1, FOX Deportes and PPV.”

The James vs. Dulorme event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater, an AEG venue, which will be the home of some of the earlier upcoming FOX PBC Fight Night events.