July 30, 2020
Eleider Alvarez, Joe Smith Jr. kickoff quotes

Eleider “Storm” Alvarez (25-1, 13 KOs) and Joe “The Beast” Smith Jr. (25-3, 20 KOs) are set for their WBO light heavyweight world title eliminator in Top Rank’s return to the MGM Grand Conference Center on ESPN+ August 22. They were originally slated to fight July 16, but Alvarez suffered a shoulder injury.

Eleider Alvarez: “This fight is critical for both of our careers. I respect Joe Smith, who has proven to be an elite fighter. However, I have all the tools to beat him, and that’s what I intend to do. My goal is to become a two-time light heavyweight world champion.”

Joe Smith Jr: “This fight means everything to me. It’s my path to a world title fight, and I know this is my second chance to turn my dream into reality. Alvarez is a former world champion, and in my mind, I am treating this as a world title fight. To get there, I have to, and will, win this fight.”

Promoter Bob Arum: “I can’t wait to sit back and watch this fight, which features two of the light heavyweight division’s biggest punchers. It’s a 50-50 fight and a great way to kick off our return to MGM Grand.”

