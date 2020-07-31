July 31, 2020
Boxing News

Boxing back in Detroit on Aug 20

On Thursday, August 20, promoter Dmitriy Salita will kick off a series of no spectator professional boxing shows entitled “Detroit Brawl at the Legendary Kronk” at Detroit’s Kronk Gym.

In the main event, undefeated WBC #10-rated super middleweight Vladimir Shishkin (10-0, 6 KOs) of Detroit via Serpukhov, Russia, takes on Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico’s Oscar “El Monstruo” Riojas (21-13-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder. The entire event will be livestreamed exclusively on UFC Fight Pass (7pm ET/4pm PT).

