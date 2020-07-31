WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and former champion Danny Garcia have confirmed today on social media that they’ll collide in a November 21 pay-per-view.
Spence announced…
“Done deal. The King of the division BACK!! November 21st on Fox PPV vs @DannySwift (Danny Garcia).”
Garcia simultaneously announced…
HERE WE GO! @ErrolSpenceJr on November 21. Signed! Sealed! Delivered! My tenth world title fight. It’s time to crown the king again.
Damn good fight. I like them both and both have the styles to beat one another. Garcia hasn’t been dropped yet that I know of and has a good chin, Spence is getting better and better. Wouldn’t be surprised if these two have a trilogy of their own…