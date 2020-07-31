July 31, 2020
Errol Spence, Danny Garcia announce PPV clash

WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and former champion Danny Garcia have confirmed today on social media that they’ll collide in a November 21 pay-per-view.

Spence announced…

“Done deal. The King of the division BACK!! November 21st on Fox PPV vs @DannySwift (Danny Garcia).”

Garcia simultaneously announced…

HERE WE GO! @ErrolSpenceJr on November 21. Signed! Sealed! Delivered! My tenth world title fight. It’s time to crown the king again.
Boxing back in Detroit on Aug 20

  • Damn good fight. I like them both and both have the styles to beat one another. Garcia hasn’t been dropped yet that I know of and has a good chin, Spence is getting better and better. Wouldn’t be surprised if these two have a trilogy of their own…

