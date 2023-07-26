Light heavyweight banger Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) hits the comeback trail towards his next world title challenge on September 23 with an all-British clash against Ricky Summers (19-3-1, 6 KOs) at the OVO Arena in London on the big Zhilei Zhang-Joe Joyce rematch card, live on TNT Sports (UK).

Yarde, the self-styled “Beast from the East,” won the admiration of the boxing public back in January when he gave unified world light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev a tough fight before being retired by his own corner in the eighth round in front of a packed house at the same venue.

Also featuring on the Wembley card, headlined by The Big Bang seeking to once again knock The Juggernaut off course, is WBC International Silver and Commonwealth lightweight champion Sam Noakes (11-0, 11 KOs) defending his titles, along with WBC International super lightweight champion Pierce O’Leary (12-0, 7 KOs) making a second defense of his belt.