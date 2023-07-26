Former WBA super lightweight champion Alberto Puello will be removed from the WBA rankings for the use of banned substances prior to his fight against Rolly Romero, current champion of the category. The WBA Championships Committee announced that it adheres to the decision made by the Nevada Athletic Commission which, after a hearing, determined that Puello should be suspended until October 5, 2023. For this reason, Puello will be able to request his return to the WBA rankings after that date.
Top Boxing News
Alberto Puello dont have the right complexion for the connection.
I don’t believe anything in boxing anymore. Could just be a coverup for a horrible job by the ref and to deny this man a much deserved rematch. The corruption level in boxing right now would make Frankie Carbo blush.
“Rolly Romero, current champion of the category” – just doesn’t quite sit right, he got the title via one of the worst stoppages in in the history of boxing