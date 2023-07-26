Sandwiched in between super fights this week, Top Rank has a show headlined by unified WBC/WBA female minimumweight champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) against Leonela Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KO) this Friday at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Seniesa Estrada: “This is just the beginning. We’re at a time in women’s boxing where all the top women are starting to headline…everyone thinks they’re going to shock the world when they get in the ring me. But then, that bell rings and they see that my style is just different. I’m a different fighter.”

Leonela Yudica: “I’m positive that they have underestimated me. I have had a lot of fights, and I have a lot of experience. I defended my flyweight title 10 times. And while it is a great challenge to be going down in weight, I am ready and prepared to show that I have everything it takes to become world champion again.”