July 26, 2023
Gonzalez edges Cesena

In the latest Puerto Rico vs. Mexico war on Wednesday night at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Kissimmee, Florida, super featherweights Orlando Gonzalez (21-2, 12 KOs) and Ramiro Cesena (16-2-1, 13 KOs) pounded on each other for ten rounds with Gonzalez winning 96-94, 96-94, 97-93. Judges preferred Gonzalez’ shoe-shining over Cesena’s power-punching.

Super lightweight Mohamed Mimoune (22-5, 3 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Steven Galeano (12-0, 9 KOs) in round six. Galeano down at the end of round five and down 3x in round six.

Unbeaten middleweight Darrelle Valsaint (9-0, 7 KOs) halted Daniel Aduku (15-4-1, 11 KOs) in the fourth round. Body shots finished Aduku.

Unbeaten lightweight Mandeep Jangra (5-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Yesner Talavera (15-16-1, 4 KOs) over six rounds.

