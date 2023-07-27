By Bill Green

While the fans have waited nearly 5 years for Spence vs Crawford, the fighters themselves have waited their entire boxing careers to position and maneuver themselves to be involved in the most watched/anticipated showdown in 30+ years.

Boxing is a lot like chess. For example, your coaches constantly preach to you the battle of positioning, whether it’s getting your lead foot outside of your opponents, or keeping your chin and hands in the right positions. All important aspects but for B&B-trained athletes there is another key component in positioning and that … .is simply play your best game of chess.

Lead trainer, Brian BoMac Mcyntre, an avid chess player himself, stated “During camp, we constantly are challenging one another intellectually. One of the games we picked up was chess. Just like in boxing, every move counts, positioning and maneuvering are key, you can’t rush things and you definitely have to set up your next moves.”

A good chess player can adapt to the flow of the game, at times be aggressive, at times be defensive, but best of all … .capitalize on mistakes by their opponents.

On Saturday night, you will see three of Omaha and Nebraska’s best talent on display in welterweight Kevin Ventura (11-0, 8 KOs), super middleweight Steven “So Cold” Nelson (18-0, 16 KOs), and P4P great Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 34 KOs).

To prepare for them, you better be more than just bigger and stronger or it just might be checkmate!!!