July 27, 2023
B&B Boxing master chess players

Crawford And Usyk

By Bill Green

While the fans have waited nearly 5 years for Spence vs Crawford, the fighters themselves have waited their entire boxing careers to position and maneuver themselves to be involved in the most watched/anticipated showdown in 30+ years.

Boxing is a lot like chess. For example, your coaches constantly preach to you the battle of positioning, whether it’s getting your lead foot outside of your opponents, or keeping your chin and hands in the right positions. All important aspects but for B&B-trained athletes there is another key component in positioning and that … .is simply play your best game of chess.

Lead trainer, Brian BoMac Mcyntre, an avid chess player himself, stated “During camp, we constantly are challenging one another intellectually. One of the games we picked up was chess. Just like in boxing, every move counts, positioning and maneuvering are key, you can’t rush things and you definitely have to set up your next moves.”

A good chess player can adapt to the flow of the game, at times be aggressive, at times be defensive, but best of all … .capitalize on mistakes by their opponents.

On Saturday night, you will see three of Omaha and Nebraska’s best talent on display in welterweight Kevin Ventura (11-0, 8 KOs), super middleweight Steven “So Cold” Nelson (18-0, 16 KOs), and P4P great Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 34 KOs).

To prepare for them, you better be more than just bigger and stronger or it just might be checkmate!!!

  • Before I wanted spencer vs Thurman
    Now spencer vs Crawford

    I wanted this fight to happens 2 years ago but They still on time though

    They both very very very skillful but I’m curious to see if they will give their best in the ring

    • You’ve been waiting all this time, and you still don’t know his name? It’s Spence, not Spencer…..

  • Why do folks keep harping on the time? 5 years ago this fight wouldn’t have meant as much as it does now because it wasn’t for undisputed. All the titles are on the line and both are in their primes. This is the perfect time.

  • I hope they don’t bring the chess board to ring, and to the dismay of all us, they decide to give a tactical boring fight. I dont expect a Barrera vs Morales I or Hagler vs Hearn, I would be content with a De La Hoya vs Quartey type of fight, I believe isn’t too much to ask.

    • You don’t expect Barrera vs morales??

      You should

      They one of the best trilogy registered by the ring

      And 2 of those 3 fights were fight of the year

      I wish Spencer and Crawford have miares-Barrera balls to fight toe to toe and tony run like chicken

    • >