BOXXER has announced to the undercard for the highly-anticipated rematch between Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday, September 2 at the AO Arena, Manchester, England.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke is set to lock horns with ‘The White Rhino’ Dave Allen in a ten round domestic heavyweight dust up. ‘The Albanian King’ Florian Marku will take on Ireland’s Dylan Moran in a ten round welterweight contest. 2020 Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker faces TBA. And Mark Heffron will defend his British and Commonwealth super middleweight titles against ‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen.