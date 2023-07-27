WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford remains a slight favorite to defeat WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. in their PPV super fight on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford
Errol Spence Jr +125 (5/4)
Terence Crawford -145 (20/29)
Will the Fight go the Scheduled Distance?
Yes -190 (10/19)
No +155 (31/20)
Method of Victory
Terence Crawford by Decision or Technical Decision 17/10 (+170)
Terence Crawford by KO, TKO or DQ 5/2 (+250)
Errol Spence Jr. by Decision or Technical Decision 5/2 (+250)
Errol Spence Jr. by KO, TKO or DQ 9/2 (+450)
Draw or Technical Draw 12/1 (+1200)
Odds courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag)
No one is certainly sure who will win this fight, but I will surprised if turns out to be one sided affair, despite the winner. What I expect is a fierce contest, where none of them will allow the other to take control of the fight, until something big happens, and beyond that point we could be able to guess the winner.
Is 50/50
They will draw
Boxing needs this fight!
Fans want this fight!
Let’s just hope the referee and/or judges don’t screw things up and further discredit the sweet science.
I think the Obed whom will screw this fight are spencer and Crawford
The ones whom will screw the fight will be the fighters
