WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford remains a slight favorite to defeat WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. in their PPV super fight on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr +125 (5/4)

Terence Crawford -145 (20/29)

Will the Fight go the Scheduled Distance?

Yes -190 (10/19)

No +155 (31/20)

Method of Victory

Terence Crawford by Decision or Technical Decision 17/10 (+170)

Terence Crawford by KO, TKO or DQ 5/2 (+250)

Errol Spence Jr. by Decision or Technical Decision 5/2 (+250)

Errol Spence Jr. by KO, TKO or DQ 9/2 (+450)

Draw or Technical Draw 12/1 (+1200)

Odds courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag)