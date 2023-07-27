Seniesa Estrada 104.4 vs. Leonela Yudica 103.7
(WBC, WBA female minimumweight titles)
Andres Cortes 130 vs. Xavier Martinez 129.7
Karlos Balderas 135.9 vs. Nahir Albright 134.1
Rohan Polanco 142.9 vs. Cesar Francis 141.8
Abraham Nova 130.8 vs. Jonathan Romero 130.8
Subaru Murata 121.5 vs. Juan Centeno 123.3
Dante Benjamin Jr. 170.1 vs. William Langston 171.9
Charlie Sheehy 134.5 vs. Kaylyn Alfred 133.4
Jaylan Phillips 139.5 vs. E’mond Driver 142
Venue: Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN+
Yudica was flyweight champion for like 8 years and, apparently, she can also make atomweight if she wanted.
watching women fight is a waste of time.
they belong in the kitchen.