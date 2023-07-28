Undefeated boxing superstars Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford faced off Thursday at the final press conference before they meet to crown the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era this Saturday headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Errol Spence Jr: “I’m gonna win because I’m the better fighter. I’m better physically and mentally. I’m more durable. I’m gonna break him down and break his will…he’s gonna find out that my skills are superior. He’s talented, but when we talk about what my coach teaches, he’s gonna see that I have great offense, defense and stamina. It’s more than just talent…bring your seasoning on Saturday night, because we’re gonna have a crawfish boil. Bring that hot sauce too.”
Terence Crawford: “He’s gonna find out the same thing that everyone else finds out. He’s gonna say that on TV I look one way. In the ring he’s gonna be seeing three of me…they say he’s the big bad wolf, but come fight night we’re gonna find out if he’s all that he says he is. He’s gonna have to show me…everything about me is better than Errol. When you look at what I do in the ring, it’s better than what he does. Come fight night, I’m going to prove every doubter wrong. I’m going to show that I’m the best fighter in the world.”
They look drain
Sometimes workout too much is not good
Crossing ny fingers the fight finally happens, and not a last minute hurdle that ruin everything, like one of them can make the weight, a monster diarrhea from one of them (or both), a judge ordering an arrest, a money dispute and so on.
When the bell rings to initiate the fight, a beer and ” I am not here not matter who is looking for me, and that include Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce)
Relax lol the fight is happening. Look at them. Do you think they drained themselves to not fight?
That is sometimes the problem, how many fighters have been sick for dehydration? Hopefully everything is going to go smoothly and they will bring a great and memorable fight, boxing needs that
Ouf the last time I was excited like that is before ggg vs canelo 1 that ggg won for me……this one ne is very tough for me that likes to put a couple $$$ before each big fight…..Honestly I prefer Spence but I think I will put some $ on Crawford….I think he’s more solid mentally right now but that is just my feeling and honestly I hope I will be wrong….Crawford by late stoppage…..:(
I don’t get excited anymore it’s been many fights that they put people to sleep like:
Chickenweather vs Pac-Man
De la hoya vs trinidad
Shskur vs valdez
Chickenweather vs canelo
Canelo vs ggg
Etc etc etc
I am choosing Spence to win
I’m rooting for Spence. I like Crawford and don’t want to see him lose either but I can’t stand his fat trainer and that idiotic hype man that he keeps around.
I like both fighters but i think Crawford has more of an ability to make adjustments.
I didn’t care for Spence’s trainer fat shaming Crawford’s trainer. That tells me he’s not very smart. Crawford’s going to make Spence pay for that.
That’s what you care about?
There are two fights that give an idea who could win this fight: Shawn Porter vs Spence and Crawford. While Porter gave Spence a run for the money, Crawford folded and sent Porter into retirement and the other fight is Spence vs Mikey Garcia. In this fight Spence was unable to stop a small man that was fighting at welterweight for first time, hence there is a question, what would have been the result if instead of Spence has been Crawford vs Garcia?
I still believe Crawford’s offensive weapons will expose a couple of Spence’s defensive flaws.
But dang, Spence’s natural size on fight night, jabs, pressure and body punching are difficult to ignore.
I am leaning towards a win for Crawford.
TCrawford is the BEST. Come fight night…he’ll stop ESpence Jr due to swelling on his face!
I’m pretty sure this fight is going to disappoint. Tactical, very few clean exchanges. It has distance fight written all over it.