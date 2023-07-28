Undefeated boxing superstars Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford faced off Thursday at the final press conference before they meet to crown the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era this Saturday headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Errol Spence Jr: “I’m gonna win because I’m the better fighter. I’m better physically and mentally. I’m more durable. I’m gonna break him down and break his will…he’s gonna find out that my skills are superior. He’s talented, but when we talk about what my coach teaches, he’s gonna see that I have great offense, defense and stamina. It’s more than just talent…bring your seasoning on Saturday night, because we’re gonna have a crawfish boil. Bring that hot sauce too.”

Terence Crawford: “He’s gonna find out the same thing that everyone else finds out. He’s gonna say that on TV I look one way. In the ring he’s gonna be seeing three of me…they say he’s the big bad wolf, but come fight night we’re gonna find out if he’s all that he says he is. He’s gonna have to show me…everything about me is better than Errol. When you look at what I do in the ring, it’s better than what he does. Come fight night, I’m going to prove every doubter wrong. I’m going to show that I’m the best fighter in the world.”