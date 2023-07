Weights from Panama By Héctor Villarreal

Photos: Martín Pérez Daniel Lezcano 126 vs Carlos Montenegro 125.25

Samir Cuentas 140.5 vs Fernando Martinez 139.5

Barnie Argüelles 144 vs Harvin Aguirre 149.25

Jeffrey Martinez 115 vs Fernando Lorenzo 115

Josue Alvarado 146 vs Oriel Betancourt 148

Angel Bethancourt 118.75 vs Marcos Arrieta 121 Date: Friday, July 28th

Venue: Centro de Combates Pandeportes

Promoter: Laguna Premium Boxing

