Formerly world-ranked contender Brayan ’La Roca’ De Gracia (29-2-1, 25 KOs) looks to get back into world title contention this Saturday at the 10,000-seat Riders Field baseball park in Frisco, Texas. His opponent will be local Edwin Vazquez(14-1, 3 KOs) of nearby Fort Worth, Texas. The 10-round main event is for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental featherweight title. Attendees can also watch Spence-Crawford via closed circuit.

De Gracia is well aware that winning this title can put him back into the world rankings and has no plans of losing out on this opportunity.

How was your preparation for this fight?

Very Good. Just waiting for Saturday. I am very content with a lot of motivation to return to the ring. My mentality is a much more mature one. More than anything motivated to provide for my family. I have arrived to Texas in top physical form.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know that he likes to go toe-to-toe. This will make for an exciting fight because this is exactly how I like to fight. I respect him but I am coming to win this fight for my family and my country. I have put in the work to leave the ring with my hand raised Saturday night.

What’s it like for you to be fighting on the same night as the mega fight between Terance Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. albeit in different locations?

It is a big opportunity but also I have a responsibility to properly represent my country of Panama with my performance Saturday night.

What would a victory Saturday night do for your career?

The mission is the victory. It is up to me to fulfill the misión.

How do you see the current state of the featherweight división?

I see an opportunity for me to become a world champion in the división.

Would you like to say anything in closing?

I want to thank my promoter Lou DiBella, My managers Aristides Arauz and Gabriel Barron, and my wife and son.