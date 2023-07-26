By Joe Koizumi

Photo: Boxing Beat

It is customary in Japan that the winner of the world title bout on the previous night participates in a press conference on the next day. The newly crowned WBC, WBO world 122-pound champion Naoya Inoue responded to questions by our media people today (Wednesday) in Yokohama. Naoya, quite uninjured and unbruised, cooly revealed his future plan.

“I wish to unify all the four world belts within this year (against Marlon Tapales). It may take three years to have myself physically adjust to the super bantam category and then may move up to the featherweight division. After taking a rest for a week, I wish to return to gym work.”

His manager and promoter Hideyuki Ohashi, former WBC and WBA world minimum champ, explained his blue print. “If possible, Naoya will exchange gloves with Tapales for unification this year. Then, next year, he may face John Riel Casimero or Luis Nery. Robeisy Ramirez might be Naoya’s future target should he move up to the featherweight division in the future.”

There were some ten television cameras and one hundred media people surrounding the four-division champ at the Ohashi Gym. Outside the gym fight fans were waiting for Naoya to appear to ask for his autograph. Inoue has really become a national hero along with Shoei Ohtani, the sensational baseball player in Major League Baseball (MLB).