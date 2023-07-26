Unbeaten NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle (19-0, 8 KOs) will make the third defense of his title when he faces Joey Bryant (17-1, 13 KOs) on August 19 at the Blind Tiger in Biloxi, Mississippi. Coyle is ranked #5 by the WBA.
“I’m excited for this fight and Connor will be sharp against a very hungry fighter in Joey Bryant,” said Coyle’s promoter Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “Connor has been training extremely hard with (trainer and manager) Jim McLoughlin. This is the biggest fight of Bryant’s career, so we’re expecting a good challenge.”
Coyle’s actually a pretty decent fighter imo, but he’s #5 in the world, there isn’t a lot going on at middleweight and, most importantly, he’s 33 years old. Good for him keeping active, but he REALLY needs to up his level of competition and do so quickly. He’s running out of peak years and really has nothing to show for it.