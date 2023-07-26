July 26, 2023
Takei, 7-0, 7 KOs, sinks Filipino champ Baldonado

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

On the undercard of the sensational superfight of Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue, a highly expected future champ Yoshiki Takei, 119, OPBF super bantam ruler, engaged in a non-title eight rounder and extended his unblemished KO mark to 7-0, 7 KOs, by embalming Filipino bantam titlist Ronnie Baldonado (16-5-1, 9 KOs), 117.5, with a single body shot at 1:08 of the third round on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

It was an important trial for Takei, former K-1 champ who entered the international style ring warfare two years ago, to attempt to fight in the 118-pound category by moving down from the 122-pound division. Since Naoya recently renounced all the world bantam belts, Ohashi Promotions now plans to have Takei fight in quest of one of the 118-pound titles in the future, although Takei will defend his OPBF belt in his mandatory defense in December. WBC#10, IBF#11 Takei, a hard-hitting Hamed stylist, previously stopped world-rated Bruno Tarimo last December. He is worth watching.

Another prospect, JBC#11 lightweight Taiga Imanaga (4-0, 3 KOs), 136, decked WBO AP #3 Hebi Marapu (18-2-1, 13 KOs), 136.25, a sturdy Indonesian swinger, in the fourth and earned a split verdict (80-72, 77-74 and 75-76 against him) over eight hard-fought rounds. The 5’10” tall southpaw Imanaga, whose amateur mark was 113-13 with ten amateur championships, reportedly sustained a jaw-bone fracture in round two, and fought on with a pain afterward. It might be a bitter lesson for Imanaga campaigning in the paid ranks.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

