Fight week officially kicked off Tuesday as undefeated welterweight champions Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford made their grand arrivals at MGM Grand before they meet this Saturday, July 29 headlining a Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Errol Spence: “It would be a dream come true to become the first welterweight undisputed champion of the world in the four-belt era. I watched all the great fighters as a kid. Now, I get to have my moment. I want the bright lights and the glory… He’s in his prime. I’m in my prime. We are the two best fighters in the welterweight division. The winner of the fight on Saturday night will be the best fighter in boxing.”

Terence Crawford: “It’s going to be even sweeter to win the undisputed championship for the second time. That’s why we take the chances we take. That’s why we fight the way we fight. This is a fight that the world’s been craving. My name is already up there with the all-time greatest welterweight fighters. It’s just a matter of going out there on Saturday and putting the cherry on top and furthering my legacy.”