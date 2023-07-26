All Star Boxing, Inc presents its 3rd edition of “Panama Fight Night” with an international undercard. In the main event WBA #12, WBO #14 welterweight Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas (25-1-1, 17 KOs) of Puerto Rico faces local fan favorite Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera (28-5-2, 16 KOs) in a 10-round contest. The fight will air August 4 on ESPN+ from Coliseo de Combates in Panama City, Panama.

The co-main event will have the vacant WBA gold super middleweight title on the line. #8 ranked contender Uwel Hernandez (15-1 8 KOs) squares off against Rodolfo “Poroto” Juarez (21-8, 15 KOs) of Argentina over 12 rounds. Hernandez, a Cuban residing in Germany will fight abroad for the first time as he aims to capture the most important belt of his young career.

The special attraction bout of the night is a high stakes clash between world ranked jr flyweight contenders. WBC #9, WBO #12 Azael “Candellila” Villar (19-2-3, 15 KOs) of Panama City, Panama will face WBO #15 Gerardo “Cascabel” Zapata (14-1, 5 KOs) in a 10 round bout.

Tuto Zabala Jr of All Star Boxing who also promotes WBO world champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez has hinted at the possibility of the winner challenging “Bomba” in his next defense this fall.

Kicking off the telecast, WBC Fecarbox light heavyweight champion Yunior “Bronco Man” Menendez (7-0, 6 KOs) of Cuba but now living in Panama City will look to stay busy as he challenges Mexico City’s Ricardo “Bam Bam” Hernandez (2-2-1, 2 KOs) over 8 rounds.

The rest of the International undercard is rounded off by young talent on the rise, Bryan X Perez-Maldonado (4-0) of Puerto Rico faces Alcibiades Ballesteros (2-5-2) over 6 rounds. Honduran Gerardo “Chocolate” Sanchez (7-1) fights against local Maximo Lezcano in a 6 round bout. Jorge Luis Gonzalez (2-0) of Las Marias, Puerto Rico squares off against Santos Villar (1-1) in a 4 round contest. The Bray brothers (Alex & Kamar) will also see action against opponents to be determined.

8 total bouts complete the card, Doors open at 6:30PM, First Bell 7PM. Tickets still available by visiting Ticketpluspty.com. This show is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Top Rank on ESPN+ & Master Promotions.