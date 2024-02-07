Popular all-action light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde will be in action Saturday on Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren’s card at the Copperbox in London. Yarde (24-3, 23 KOs) will face Marko Nikolic (32-3, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder. Happily, the card has been picked up by ESPN+ in the US. TNT Sports will air the card in the UK.
In the main event, unbeaten WBC #4 middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz (18-0, 14 KOs) takes on WBC #8 rated former world title challenger Liam Williams (25-4-1, 20 KOs) in a twelve round fight for the WBC silver belt.
Also, lightweight knockout artist Sam Noakes (12-0, 12 KOs) meets fellow unbeaten Lewis Sylvester (13-0, 4 KOs) for the Commonwealth, British, and WBC International Silver titles.
Light heavyweight is a strong division in the UK with a number of good matchups in the offing. Yarde needs a couple of these victories before looking at world honours again.
I’m thinking they’re heading towards Buatsi – Yarde with all of the belts tied up. Wouldn’t be surprised if the IBF stripped Beterbiev – Bivol winner though.
I think that’s the fight, Lucie. Butasi looked good Saturday and I think he took his foot off the gas in the 12th round against azeez. A yarde- butasi, at least to me is a toss up, but very entertaining!
Yarde has come up short when fighting the best but damm he makes the fights exciting
It is difficult to see where Yarde is going, first of all, he needs to get rid of that circus clown he has as a trainer. This is the pro game, he needs a top trainer to take him further.
Yarde’s lack of amateur pedigree will always be his undoing against top guys at Lightheavyweight, but his athleticism and still relatively young age at 32, make him a strong challenger for anyone in the division. He’s taken a couple of beatings, but his build still affords him a few more poundings before hanging them up.