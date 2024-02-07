Popular all-action light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde will be in action Saturday on Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren’s card at the Copperbox in London. Yarde (24-3, 23 KOs) will face Marko Nikolic (32-3, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder. Happily, the card has been picked up by ESPN+ in the US. TNT Sports will air the card in the UK.

In the main event, unbeaten WBC #4 middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz (18-0, 14 KOs) takes on WBC #8 rated former world title challenger Liam Williams (25-4-1, 20 KOs) in a twelve round fight for the WBC silver belt.

Also, lightweight knockout artist Sam Noakes (12-0, 12 KOs) meets fellow unbeaten Lewis Sylvester (13-0, 4 KOs) for the Commonwealth, British, and WBC International Silver titles.