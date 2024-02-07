John Clark (Top Tier Boxing) presents a boxing card this Saturday at the Brentwood Centre, in Brentwood, Essex, United Kingdom. The 10 round main event will feature hometown favorite James Osborne (4-0, 1 KOs) against Grant Dennis (18-6, 3 KOs). The two will battle it out for the English super middleweight title. “I think it´s a crossroads fight for both really.” said Clark.
Rounding out the undercard
Harli Whitwell vs Angelika Oles
Kevin Reavell vs Fynnlie Judd
Tobie Vermeire vs Amy Andrew
Connor Adaway vs Luke Fash
Alex Branson-Cole vs Jordan Latimer
Amansio Paraschiv vs Charlie Sheldon
Darren Sealy vs TBA