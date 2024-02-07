John Clark (Top Tier Boxing) presents a boxing card this Saturday at the Brentwood Centre, in Brentwood, Essex, United Kingdom. The 10 round main event will feature hometown favorite James Osborne (4-0, 1 KOs) against Grant Dennis (18-6, 3 KOs). The two will battle it out for the English super middleweight title. “I think it´s a crossroads fight for both really.” said Clark.

Rounding out the undercard

Harli Whitwell vs Angelika Oles

Kevin Reavell vs Fynnlie Judd

Tobie Vermeire vs Amy Andrew

Connor Adaway vs Luke Fash

Alex Branson-Cole vs Jordan Latimer

Amansio Paraschiv vs Charlie Sheldon

Darren Sealy vs TBA