February 6, 2024
Ryan Shaw remains unbeaten

Unbeaten bantamweight Ryan Shaw (7-0, 7 KOs) stopped Vit Y (7-7-1, 4 KOs) in round two on Tuesday night at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee. Shaw hurt Y to the body, then teed off until the referee stepped in at 1:04.

Unbeaten lightweight Iman Lee (9-0, 6 KOs) and Devon Jones (5-12-1, 1 KO) went six hard rounds with Lee winning by majority decision 58-56, 59-55, 57-57

Super lightweight Terell Bostic (10-2, 1 KO) took a narrow six round unanimous decision over Pedro “El Gago” Hernandez (7-18-1, 2 KOs). Hernandez dropped Bostic in round six, but it was too little, too late. Scores were 57-56, 57-56, 58-55.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Luis J. Rodriguez Fernandez (13-0, 7 KOs) won a six round beatdown against Javier Frazier (8-28-1, 4 KOs). Fernandez dropped Frazier in round one, but the rugged Frazier stayed in there for the full six. Scores were 60-53 3x.

Featherweight Elon De Jesus (6-1-2, 5 KOs) knocked out Weusi Johnson (3-33-1, 0 KOs) in the third round. De Jesus dropped Johnson in round one and laid him out in round three with a right hand.

