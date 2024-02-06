WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) will defend his world title against Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) on Thursday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The fight will take place three days before the Super Bowl in the same city. Lopez-Ortiz will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Teofimo Lopez: “I’m the big clown of the sport of boxing. I’ve got to make everyone laugh. I’ve got a big nose for a reason…it’s great to be back. I’m glad to see the talents coming through. But this is only the beginning for me. I’m 26 years young. I’m not even in my prime yet…we have a tremendous dance partner. He’s wanted this fight for a while and we’ll do our thing.”

Jamaine Ortiz: “There hasn’t been respect. It’s a fight. I’m coming here to take his head off. It is what it is. There is a calm before the storm. you’ve got to know to keep control of your mind and body, especially before you go into battle…I feel like I’m going to be the guy having the clown do whatever I want to do. It’s going to be that kind of show.”